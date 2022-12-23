See All Neurosurgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD

Endovascular Neurosurgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center Program and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ajiboye works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5375
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5363
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2022
    I’m 48 years woman went to the hospital and I thought I had a migraine but it turned out to be 2 brain aneurysms on the right side of my brain. Dr. Ajiboye successfully treated the 2 aneurysms and they are gone. Repeat studies after the surgery shows the aneurysms were completely treated. I am grateful to God and to Dr. Ajiboye for his expertise, professionalism and the outstanding care he provided. I highly recommend Dr. Ajiboye .
    Simone johnson — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD

    • Endovascular Neurosurgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487823720
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Rush University Medical Center Program
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

