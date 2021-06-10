Dr. Norman Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Abbott, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Abbott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at North Pinellas4705 Alt 19 Ste B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 787-4875
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He is so very knowledgeable, and has a bedside manner just as well.
About Dr. Norman Abbott, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bay Pines U Med Ctr
- Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys, Internal Medicine
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbott speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.