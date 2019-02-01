Dr. Wenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norma Wenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norma Wenger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Wenger works at
Locations
-
1
PRINE Health Medical Group, PLLC250 Pettit Ave Ste 101, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 557-2402
- 2 760 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 764-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenger?
She is a caring excellent Doctor. Listens as well as provide information . She treats my renal issues as well as treats my hypertension . Great bedside manner. And Indira is a gem
About Dr. Norma Wenger, MD
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1427035971
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Medical College Penn
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenger works at
Dr. Wenger has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.