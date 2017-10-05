Overview

Dr. Norma Veridiano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Veridiano works at Medwell Womens Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.