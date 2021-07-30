See All Dermatologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD

Dermatology
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schmitz works at Dermatology Care PC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Center of Southern Indiana
    3654 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 299-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Karen Plant — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134222599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz works at Dermatology Care PC in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Schmitz’s profile.

    Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

