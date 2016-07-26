Overview

Dr. Norma Sarao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sarao works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.