Dr. Norma Salceda, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2 (44)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Norma Salceda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Salceda works at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Pacoima, CA and Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600
  2. 2
    Isam Mawas MD Inc
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 604, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 839-4381
  3. 3
    Saint Ana Womens Medical Clinic
    1535 S Western Ave Ste G, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 302-8905
  4. 4
    Saint Anna Womens Medical Clnc
    937 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 639-1050
  5. 5
    Dr. Salceda - Santa Ana Women's Medical Clinic
    3865 Jasmine Ave, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 819-3812
  6. 6
    Norma C Salceda MD
    13676 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 897-3991
  7. 7
    Centinela Freeman Regional Medical Center Centinela Campus
    555 E Hardy St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 673-4660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Aug 09, 2016
    Although she is extremely busy, Dr. Salceda has been a caring and supportive doctor for the past 4 years. In her care, I have been treated for ovarian cysts, fibroids and endometriosis. Whether at her practice or in the hospital for surgery, she was always attentive and compassionate.
    Shewhosings in Los Angeles, CA — Aug 09, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Norma Salceda, MD
    About Dr. Norma Salceda, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336245802
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norma Salceda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salceda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salceda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salceda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salceda has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salceda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Salceda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salceda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salceda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salceda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

