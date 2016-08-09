Dr. Norma Salceda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salceda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Salceda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Norma Salceda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.
1
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
2
Isam Mawas MD Inc3831 Hughes Ave Ste 604, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 839-4381
3
Saint Ana Womens Medical Clinic1535 S Western Ave Ste G, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (323) 302-8905
4
Saint Anna Womens Medical Clnc937 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 639-1050
5
Dr. Salceda - Santa Ana Women's Medical Clinic3865 Jasmine Ave, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 819-3812
6
Norma C Salceda MD13676 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331 Directions (818) 897-3991
7
Centinela Freeman Regional Medical Center Centinela Campus555 E Hardy St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-4660
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
Although she is extremely busy, Dr. Salceda has been a caring and supportive doctor for the past 4 years. In her care, I have been treated for ovarian cysts, fibroids and endometriosis. Whether at her practice or in the hospital for surgery, she was always attentive and compassionate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
