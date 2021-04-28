Overview

Dr. Norma Quijada, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Quijada works at Western New York Medical PC in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteomalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.