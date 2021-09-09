Dr. Norma Montiel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Montiel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Norma Montiel, DO is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3 Delaware Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-2830
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Montiel is a great doctor so caring n compassionate .
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
