Overview

Dr. Norma Lopez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.