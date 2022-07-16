Dr. Norma Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norma Lopez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Health System2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8563Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr. Lopez is very detailed and talks to you as the patient like a Dr should talk to you. She explains everything in detail.
About Dr. Norma Lopez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255482881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.