Overview

Dr. Norma Cerna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Cerna works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.