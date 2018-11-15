Dr. Norm Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norm Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norm Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Northshore University Healthsystem2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-3000
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 503-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smit answered our prayers! He was incredibly patient, knowledgeable, and caring. My mother had stage 4 bladder cancer, with less that a 17% percent chance of survival. We had never heard of the Indiana pouch. Many hours of surgery and over 10 years later, my mother survives and is healthy. I thank God and Dr Smit for this
About Dr. Norm Smith, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104841402
Education & Certifications
- Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.