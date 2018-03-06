Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norland Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norland Ng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Advanced Oncology Pc139 Centre St Ste 515, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 941-9020
- 2 5816 Fort Hamilton Pkwy Apt 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 633-1729
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ng has been taking care of me for the past ten years. He is professional, kind and efficient in taking care of me. I appreciate his help in getting my blood disease getting cured and hence I had referred my family and friends to see him. And they all like him and respect him very much. An ethical and proficient doctor.
About Dr. Norland Ng, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
