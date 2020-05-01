See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Norris-Walsh works at Orange Coast Women's Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orange Coast Women's Medical Group
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 829-5500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orange Coast Women's Medical Group
    1031 Avenida Pico Ste 204, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 829-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 01, 2020
    One of the best doctor visits I have had! She did not rush me and I was able to get all my questions answered. She gave me the history/background as to why certain things were the way they were and she explained my options and what each meant for my situation. I would highly recommend Dr. Norris-Walsh to my family and friends. I wish I would have found her sooner!
    New Patient — May 01, 2020
    About Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1952350225
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norris-Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris-Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris-Walsh has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris-Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris-Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris-Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris-Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris-Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

