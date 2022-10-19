Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Hussaini works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussaini?
Dr H is attentive and concerned about my healthcare needs and concerns. She is knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Noreen Hussaini, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1093907198
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Harbor- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussaini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussaini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussaini works at
Dr. Hussaini has seen patients for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussaini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussaini speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussaini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussaini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussaini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussaini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.