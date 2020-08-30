Dr. Noreen Durrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noreen Durrani, MD
Overview
Dr. Noreen Durrani, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Durrani works at
Locations
-
1
General Surgery Florence7370 Turfway Rd Ste 150, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 578-5880
-
2
St. Elizabeth Healthcare20 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 578-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Durrani recently performed emergency surgery on my husband. A surgery she reluctantly (chances of infection and bleeding) decided upon because of necessity. Prior to the surgery, she discussed the whole procedure and what was happening to my husband, thoroughly with my son and me. Before, during, after, care was over the top. Can’t say enough good things about Dr. Durrani and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Cardiac ICU. My husband will soon be dismissed from the St. E TCU unit, another top notch department. I write this review with a thankful heart for the professionalism shown and truly caring doctors and nurses and the staff we have been blessed with at this outstanding medical establishment.
About Dr. Noreen Durrani, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710195060
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durrani works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.