Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norby Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Norby Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8601
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Wang to be patient, knowledgeable and would highly recommend. I didn't feel rushed during my appointments with him, he answered all my questions and was clear and concise in what to expect. The surgery went smoothly. While I was in recovery, Dr. Wang came in, explained what he did, how everything went, answered my questions. He reminded me to make sure I had a follow-up appointment with him in 2 weeks. This was my first ever surgery, and Dr. Wang helped me keep my stress level under control.
About Dr. Norby Wang, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1760703086
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
