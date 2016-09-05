Overview

Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vargas works at Paris Orthopedic Clinic in Paris, TX with other offices in Sunnyvale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.