Dr. Norberto Mancera, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Norberto Mancera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Mancera works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Sun City Center)
    1701 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 102, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 550-1987
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Plant City)
    2002 S Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Blindness

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Blindness
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Brow Lift
Cataract
Chalazion
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Migraine
Neck Lift
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Apr 27, 2022
I came to Dr. Mancera, as a self referral, my eye had 3-4 chalazions and swollen shut. He was super gentle but did everything he could to provide relief and healing. Any questions I asked he explained and even has a cool sense of humor. Highly recommend!
Alicia Rojas
    Alicia Rojas — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Norberto Mancera, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750776696
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Ophthalmology - University of South Florida
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norberto Mancera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mancera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mancera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

