Dr. Norberto Gonzalez, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Norberto Gonzalez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Gonzalez works at G&G Medical Group in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    G. & G. Medical Group Inc.
    1132 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 343-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2021
    For me, he is the best Doctor I ever have, he lisent to you, explein everything well. I benn with him many years and he been the same, very sweet.
    Daisy Ortega — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Norberto Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518982909
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • VA CARIBBEAN HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norberto Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at G&G Medical Group in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.