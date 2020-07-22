Dr. Norbert Brehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norbert Brehm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norbert Brehm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Corpus Christi Urology Group601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 201-6442
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful listens well and took care of problem quickly.
About Dr. Norbert Brehm, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1699761213
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brehm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brehm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brehm has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brehm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brehm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brehm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.