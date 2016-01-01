Dr. Lincoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norah Lincoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norah Lincoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Lincoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University At Buffalo Neurosurgery1001 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 829-5050
-
2
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7596Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lincoff?
About Dr. Norah Lincoff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407822034
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lincoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lincoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincoff works at
Dr. Lincoff speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.