Dr. Nora Yip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nora Yip, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Yip works at
Locations
Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the gift of a first appointment with Dr. Yip today. She was considerate, patient and knowledgeable. Dr. Yip spent quality time getting to know me and my symptoms. After the exam, Dr Yip took time to explain what she felt my symptoms were related to and suggestions on how to take care of myself. I highly recommend Dr. Yip.
About Dr. Nora Yip, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1841224763
Education & Certifications
- Grant Med Ctr-Ohio State U
- University of Connecticut Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
