Dr. Nora Wecker, MD

Dr. Nora Wecker, MD

Pediatrics
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nora Wecker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Wecker works at Smithtown Pediatric Group in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Hewlett, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's
    260 E Main St Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 979-7222
  2
    Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatrics at Huntington
    241 E Main St Unit 2A, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 824-6683
  3
    View West Optical Inc
    1332 Peninsula Blvd, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 531-6130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Dr. Wecker is amazing. The staff is always friendly and thorough. My son was sick and Dr. Wecker called as promised to check on him after his medication. The staff and the doctor were very much available and in communication the whole time. Very happy with them.
    TW — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Nora Wecker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639251200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nora Wecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wecker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

