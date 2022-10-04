Overview

Dr. Nora Takla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Takla works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.