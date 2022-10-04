Dr. Nora Takla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Takla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nora Takla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Takla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
-
2
Bend Urology Associates LLC2090 NE Wyatt Ct Ste 101, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-6447
-
3
Bend Urology Associates LLC333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-6447
-
4
Bend Urology Associates LLC1245 NW 4th St Ste 102, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- Harney District Hospital
- Lake District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takla?
My Primary Dr Mitchell referred me to Dr Takla. When I walked into her office she knew all of my medical history. She recommended medication changes which I accepted. In less than a month I was more comfortable than I had been in several years.
About Dr. Nora Takla, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962464271
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takla works at
Dr. Takla has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Takla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.