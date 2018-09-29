Dr. Nora Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Nora Singer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
-
1
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5154Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 957-9959
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
She really listened and explained things in an understandable way. Extremely knowledgeable and caring as well.
About Dr. Nora Singer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255351821
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.