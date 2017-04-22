Dr. Nora Sandorfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandorfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Sandorfi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nora Sandorfi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 145 King of Prussia Rd # 250, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-4864
- 2 3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 300S, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2454
-
3
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2454
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although I have only seen Dr. Sandorfi twice, I feel like I have known her for years! She has a great warm, caring manner, combined with obvious knowledge and expertise and an ability to extract important diagnostic information. Admittedly, I am a complex patient and she is clearly working hard to figure me out to help. She spends quality time and is a good listener. My only regret is that I did not come to her sooner! I appreciate her time and effort.
About Dr. Nora Sandorfi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1578583332
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandorfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandorfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandorfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandorfi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandorfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandorfi speaks Hungarian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandorfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandorfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandorfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandorfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.