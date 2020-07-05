Dr. Nora McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nora McNamara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Uhmp Partners in Pediatrics960 Clague Rd Ste 1850, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 844-3881
Uhmp -kids in the Sun18181 Pearl Rd Ste A200, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 816-4950
Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hosp11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3881Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Center of Human Genetics Laboratory10524 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor and absolutely lovely person.
About Dr. Nora McNamara, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871513127
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.