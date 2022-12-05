Dr. Nora Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Nora Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Dr Hsu takes the time to listen to her patients. Dr Hsu is very knowledgeable and always keeps her patients informed of any health issues or concerns. Dr Hsu genuinely cares about her patients and their health.
About Dr. Nora Hsu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073719449
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.