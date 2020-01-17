Overview

Dr. Nora Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at South Orange Cty Sgcl Med Grp in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.