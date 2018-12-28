See All Allergists & Immunologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Nora Daher, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nora Daher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Germantown, TN. 

Dr. Daher works at SPECIALTY CLINIC in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daher Asthma and Allergy Clinic
    2136 Exeter Rd Ste 103, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 203-6055
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Nasopharyngitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nora Daher, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1821265000
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nora Daher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daher has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Daher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

