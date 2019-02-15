Overview

Dr. Nora Baker, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Baker works at Warren Clinic Urology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.