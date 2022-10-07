Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nora Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Nora Bailey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX.
Dr. Bailey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nora L. Bailey MD Pllc2219 Sawdust Rd Ste 1104, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (832) 458-1344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Nora Bailey, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1699191908
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.