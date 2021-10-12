Overview

Dr. Noorun Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Spiritus Dei Eye Surgery Cente in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Homewood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.