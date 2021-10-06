Dr. Aqeel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Aqeel works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services5030 Business Center Dr Ste 220, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 864-6860
-
2
Napa State Hospital2100 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 253-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aqeel is very kind and has excellent knowledge in psychiatry. He is compassionate and takes time to explain the medications and it’s effect to his patients.
About Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811949944
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aqeel works at
