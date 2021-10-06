Overview

Dr. Noorulain Aqeel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Aqeel works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Napa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.