Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Advanced Pediatric Care943 Cesery Blvd Ste G, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Directions (904) 861-1330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Bardstown Pediatrics118 Patriot Dr Ste 204, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 337-6125
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is excellent! She is by far the best pediatrician my kids have ever had. I wish she saw adults or I could find a doctor like her for myself and my husband. She listens, she respects the important role parents play in their child's health, and she cares. Her knowledge and understanding is invaluable.
About Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1679888580
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- York University, Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.