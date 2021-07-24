Overview

Dr. Noori Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.



Dr. Kim works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.