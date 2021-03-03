Overview

Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Yazdanie works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.