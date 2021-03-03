Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdanie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Noor Yazdanie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Scott & White Clinic2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2150
Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 206-8201
Cypress Pediatrics PA9539 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (832) 593-8100
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Last year I was in need of a endocrinologist since in my family there are many members with thyroid issues. I was beginning to feel very tired and felt it was time to check my thyroid. I have learned to do a great deal of research before choosing a doctor. I decided that the Endocrine and Psychiatry Center was the Facility for me. My Mom's side of the family has lots of Thyroid issues. It is now about 18 months and I could not have been more pleased with this medical practice. My physician is Dr. Noor Yazdanie, she is a very competent, knowledgeable Endocrinologist. Dr. Noor is excellent at listening to me talk about my issues. She is very thorough at communicating, giving me the opportunity to ask additional questions and get the answers that make me feel well cared for. this Medical Facility Cares about their patients. On the wall in the waiting room are pictures of the entire Medical Staff. They also have a blood lab on prem. The Staff is always happy and friendly.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- ZIAUDDIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Yazdanie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazdanie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazdanie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdanie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdanie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdanie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdanie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.