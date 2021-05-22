Overview

Dr. Noor Kazi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kazi works at NYPCC - New York Psychotherapy & Counseling Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.