Dr. Gangopadhyay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD
Overview
Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6250
Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (800) 543-7362
Lurie Childrens Westchester Op2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (800) 543-7362
- 4 2515 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (800) 543-7362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangopadhyay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangopadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangopadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.