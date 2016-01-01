See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Gangopadhyay works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Westchester, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6250
  2. 2
    Lurie Childrens New Lenox Op
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 100, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 543-7362
  3. 3
    Lurie Childrens Westchester Op
    2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 543-7362
  4. 4
    2515 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 543-7362

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gangopadhyay?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gangopadhyay to family and friends

    Dr. Gangopadhyay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gangopadhyay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD.

    About Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023270279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gangopadhyay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gangopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangopadhyay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangopadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Noopur Gangopadhyay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.