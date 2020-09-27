Dr. Nolaska Souliotis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souliotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nolaska Souliotis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nolaska Souliotis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Souliotis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Circle C5701 W Slaughter Ln Bldg C, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 334-2504Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souliotis?
Dr. Souliotis is wonderful, caring and very professional doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nolaska Souliotis, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750531034
Education & Certifications
- Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souliotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souliotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souliotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souliotis works at
Dr. Souliotis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souliotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Souliotis speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Souliotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souliotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souliotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souliotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.