Dr. Nolan Perez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Perez works at Texas Digestive Specialists in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.