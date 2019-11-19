Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Davis Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
Ventura100 N Brent St Ste 301, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
For several months I have listened on the phone to my father's voice change to the breath of his sister failing and dying from congestive heart failure. In November 2019 I returned to Ventura to help my brother and his wife, their lives consumed by our failing father. Saying, "Death terrifies Dad." does not give proper weight to those words in his existence. I arrived in Ventura, November 2019 and foubd his health in a state which only the love of my wife and child would hold me. Otherwise I'd say, " Make me comfy Doc, my day has come." We brought Dad to Dr. Mayer, and in his expert, subtle way, rated the symptoms and gave Dad a choice between one, two, more? years of life, or death assured by a rope of referrals, approvals and appointments lasting weeks. From another angle, a motivated, cutting edge cardio team was given a failing 87 year to tune up for surviving a surgical procedure new to Ventura in 2019. Dad lives. Thanks. We thank you Dr. Mayer for your skill and style.
About Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457364655
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Ctr
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University CA Davis Med Ctr
- Uc Davis Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayer speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.