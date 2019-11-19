See All Cardiologists in Ventura, CA
Cardiology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Davis Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Mayer works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ventura
    100 N Brent St Ste 301, Ventura, CA 93003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2019
    For several months I have listened on the phone to my father's voice change to the breath of his sister failing and dying from congestive heart failure. In November 2019 I returned to Ventura to help my brother and his wife, their lives consumed by our failing father. Saying, "Death terrifies Dad." does not give proper weight to those words in his existence. I arrived in Ventura, November 2019 and foubd his health in a state which only the love of my wife and child would hold me. Otherwise I'd say, " Make me comfy Doc, my day has come." We brought Dad to Dr. Mayer, and in his expert, subtle way, rated the symptoms and gave Dad a choice between one, two, more? years of life, or death assured by a rope of referrals, approvals and appointments lasting weeks. From another angle, a motivated, cutting edge cardio team was given a failing 87 year to tune up for surviving a surgical procedure new to Ventura in 2019. Dad lives. Thanks. We thank you Dr. Mayer for your skill and style.
    About Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD

    Cardiology
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1457364655
    Education & Certifications

    University Ca Irvine Med Ctr
    University Ca Irvine Med Center
    University CA Davis Med Ctr
    Uc Davis Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nolan Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

    Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

