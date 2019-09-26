Overview

Dr. Nolan Jenevein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Jenevein works at Texas Neurology P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.