Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Hospital Neurology2300 Manchester Expy Ste A201, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4550
-
2
Neurology Center of East Alabama2570 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-6320Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
During a very scary time in my life, Dr. Valadi was one of the most patient, easy to talk to, easy to understand doctors that I have encountered. He was so nice and comforting....I knew that I was a priority to him. While making rounds and checking on me during my hospital stay, he even pushed my food tray up and helped me to get situated to eat....yes...it was a small thing but it said and meant alot. He diagnosed me quickly....it was a rare disorder. I thank God for working thru him.
About Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia Hosp & Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurology
Dr. Valadi works at
