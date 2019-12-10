Overview

Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Valadi works at InPhyNet Medical Management in Columbus, GA with other offices in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.