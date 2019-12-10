See All Neurologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD

Neurology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Valadi works at InPhyNet Medical Management in Columbus, GA with other offices in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    St. Francis Hospital Neurology
    2300 Manchester Expy Ste A201, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 243-4550
  2
    Neurology Center of East Alabama
    2570 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 528-6320
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cognitive Function Testing
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cognitive Function Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2019
    During a very scary time in my life, Dr. Valadi was one of the most patient, easy to talk to, easy to understand doctors that I have encountered. He was so nice and comforting....I knew that I was a priority to him. While making rounds and checking on me during my hospital stay, he even pushed my food tray up and helped me to get situated to eat....yes...it was a small thing but it said and meant alot. He diagnosed me quickly....it was a rare disorder. I thank God for working thru him.
    About Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1417171737
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Georgia Hosp & Clinic
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nojan Valadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valadi has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Valadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

