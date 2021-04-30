Overview

Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Robotic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Toomari works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.