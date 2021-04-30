See All General Surgeons in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO

Robotic Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Robotic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Toomari works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Toomari Surgery
    18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 570-1845
    Toomari Surgery
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 408, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 570-1845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2021
    I went to Dr. Toomari for consultation regarding repair of an umbilical hernia. He was attentive in listening to my concerns inasmuch as I have had multiple hernia surgeries. He has a genuine caring and respectful demeanor which instills confidence. He offered me three choices and I am very glad that I took his advice to consider robotic assisted hernia repair with mesh inasmuch as my recovery from this procedure was very fast and with minimal pain. His office staff is very efficient, professional and welcoming. I am pleased to give Dr. Toomari my highest recommendation as a physician and surgeon.
    Robert J. Marcus — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO

    Specialties
    Robotic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1326364373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Of California, Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomari is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Toomari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toomari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Toomari has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomari on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

