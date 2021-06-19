Dr. Noemi Infante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Infante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noemi Infante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noemi Infante, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Lena Speck Hopkins M.d. PA616 Maco Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 264-1600
Reddy Childrens Clinic P.a1821 S Sesame Sq Ste 8, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 622-3510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Infante was very nice and made sure I had good care! She made sure all my questions were answered. Her staff was very great as well.
About Dr. Noemi Infante, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083604771
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Infante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Infante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Infante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Infante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Infante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Infante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.