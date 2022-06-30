Overview

Dr. Noelle Zavala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Med Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Zavala works at Medical Office Building in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.