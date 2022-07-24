Dr. Noelle Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noelle Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. Noelle Reid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
Lowell P Theard MD Inc3831 Hughes Ave Ste 705, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 558-8600
Trinity Health & Wellness Medical Grp8474 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 874-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
I have been a patient of Dr Reid’s for a few years now. I adore her staff who are always kind, communicative, and helpful. I appreciate how welcoming, safe, and heard Dr Reid herself makes me feel each time I visit.
About Dr. Noelle Reid, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.