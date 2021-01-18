See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Noelle Bertelson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Bertelson works at SurgOne in Aurora, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sellers, Brown & Strutt Aurora Office
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-5669
  2. 2
    Colon Rectal Clinic of Colorado
    150 Old Laramie Trl, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-5669
  3. 3
    Denver Clinic Location
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-5669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 18, 2021
    I was feeling so scared and helpless with the information I received from previous gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons regarding my issues. Noelle showed she was overflowing with experience and very knowledgable about cases just like my own. She made me feel more secure in my health and guaranteed that I would be okay. I gained SO much relief after my visit with her and left hopeful. She is very intelligent and understanding of women and their bodies surrounding rectal issues. I can not thank her enough for the help, reassurance and ease she gave me.
    Jajce Waltz — Jan 18, 2021
    About Dr. Noelle Bertelson, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    English
    1134386154
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic | Cook County Hospital
    Rush University Medical Center
    University of Washington School of Medicine
    The University of Montana
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
